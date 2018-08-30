COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Just days away from their first game of the season, the University of Maryland football team is once again the center of discussion.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents met Thursday. The board said their meeting was to be purely informational, but hasn’t revealed what was discussed or the update they received.

The status of the investigations that is looming over the team is still unclear.

Two weeks after assuming control of both investigations relating to UMD’s football program, the board took its Thursday morning meeting on the matter behind closed doors.

“I call the meeting to order. The first item is to make a motion to move into closed session.” “All those in favor?” “Aye.”

Quiet since announcing their takeover of the team investigations, the board’s oversight is two pronged: Supervise a final report on the heatstroke death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, and an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture within the team that was reported after McNair’s death.

Four members of the team’s staff remain on leave, including head coach D.J. Durkin.

Attorneys for McNair’s family have called for his firing.

“His conduct and the conduct of the coaches was reprehensible in causing this death. They showed complete indifference,” said Billy Murphy, attorney for the McNair family.

Still, the board of regents has not publicly announced its next move.

With the season opening Saturday, interim head coach Matt Canada has tried to keep the team focused on the game.

“Everything that they’ve dealt with, they’ve done the best job they could possibly do,” Canada said during his weekly press conference. “I think we’re as ready as we could be, given the situation that we’re in.”

The team is taking the field against Texas on Saturday under the microscope.

This weekend, the team will hold a moment of silence to honor McNair.

They’ll also have number 79 on the backs of their helmets.

WJZ will be covering the game in College Ppark.

