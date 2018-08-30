BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — If you’ve got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition, called Man Vs. Pho, is located at 3133 Eastern Ave. near Patterson Park.

Born out of an appearance by its Catonsville predecessor Phở Saigon on the Travel Channel show “Man v. Food,” Man Vs. Pho invites you to build your own bowl of phở. Choose egg, rice or clear noodles, a protein like brisket, meatballs, or fried tofu, then toppings such as cilantro, corn, jalapeños and bean sprouts. The broth is cooked for 12 hours and made with beef bones. There is also a vegetarian broth available.

In addition to phở, you’ll find summer rolls in fresh rice paper and deep-fried spring rolls, plus some rice dishes.

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Ray L., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, “Man Vs. Pho is a nice spot to get some hearty and hot noodle soup. The phở was piping hot and the noodles were cooked perfectly … perfect for the cure to my hangover.”

And Linda S. added, “It’s all in the broth. It’s a rich and sweet and multidimensional thing that just makes me so happy. The brisket is solid and the beef balls are pretty hefty and flavorful.”

Head on over to check it out: Man Vs. Pho is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)

