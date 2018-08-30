BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here comes Labor Day weekend, a time to honor all the workers of the world. I’ll be working on Monday which may be the best day of the next three or four.

There is a good chance of rain showers later Thursday night as well as on Friday. Cooler temperatures Friday will be a welcome change as well. Humid conditions, however, will prevail into next week along with warm, but not oppressive temperatures.

The normal highs are now at 83 degrees, and we will get over that by Sunday and all of next week.

Friday, it may struggle to hit 80 degrees, however.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook