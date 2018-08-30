BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The day of change is here. Give yourselves a big round of applause for enduring yet another legit heat wave. Yesterday was about as tough as you’d ever want to feel it. The Summer equivalent of the Polar Vortex. Weather, like life itself, is a few moments of extremes bookending a relatively normal day to day. So when might we see another shot of hot. Tough to tell but I do believe we are not done with Summer. Stay tuned.

Yesterday the Farmer’s Almanac came out with a bleak prediction for Winter. Cold, cold, snowy and predicting a real foul March. It was asked of me on the air, and behind the scenes what I thought of that outlook. And here is my legit answer. Almanacs are fun to look at, and indeed it is mathematics, and trends, that get the outlook. (Years ago Don and I interviewed, for a “Coffee With”, the weather forecaster for the “Hagerstown Town and Country Almanak”..(yes with a “k”).. it was he who mentioned the mathematics and such.) I have a friend who has a favorite saying that I will use to express by opinion of the Almanac prognosticators, (I will also clean it up a bit.) If you throw enough “stuff” against the wall, something is going to stick. Call for snow the second week of March and if it happens then or right afterwards the public rejoices in a correct prediction. Throw enough “stuff”…..

So basically it is TIME that will tell about Winter, pulp fiction and fact, and now back to the original point of this blog will big heat return?

MB!

