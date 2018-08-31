WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning Issued In Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Baltimore City Until 1:45 A.M.
Filed Under:Baltimore City Flooding, Baltimore County Flooding, Flooding, Harford County

Flood warnings have been issued in:

  • Baltimore City
  • North central Anne Arundel County
  • Southeastern Baltimore County

Until 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

A flood warning has been issued in Harford County until 9:30 p.m.

Heavy rains will cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service. One to two inches of rain have already fallen, and additional rainfall of at least one to two inches are possible ahead.

Some locations that may experience flooding include:

  • Baltimore
  • Pikesville
  • Middle River
  • North Point State Park
  • Sparrows Point
  • Back River
  • Millers Island
  • Dundalk
  • Towson
  • Catonsville
  • Essex
  • Woodlawn
  • Parkville
  • Carney
  • Lochearn
  • Pasadena
  • Arbutus
  • Rosedale
  • Rossville
  • Brooklyn Park

The National Weather Service and Maryland State Highway are telling people to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.

