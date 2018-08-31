Flood warnings have been issued in:

Baltimore City

North central Anne Arundel County

Southeastern Baltimore County

Until 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

A flood warning has been issued in Harford County until 9:30 p.m.

Heavy rains will cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service. One to two inches of rain have already fallen, and additional rainfall of at least one to two inches are possible ahead.

Some locations that may experience flooding include:

Baltimore

Pikesville

Middle River

North Point State Park

Sparrows Point

Back River

Millers Island

Dundalk

Towson

Catonsville

Essex

Woodlawn

Parkville

Carney

Lochearn

Pasadena

Arbutus

Rosedale

Rossville

Brooklyn Park

The National Weather Service and Maryland State Highway are telling people to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook