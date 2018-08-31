BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy downpours lead to numerous flood reports all across the region Friday evening. In some locations, 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in less than two hours.

This caused numerous flooding roads and even some rescues.

For the rest of the weekend, expect humid conditions to remain and scattered showers will be possible this weekend and even into next week.

Labor Day may be rain-free, but hot and humid. All next week will also be unseasonably warm and humid as well.

Remember, never drive through flowing water in flooded roadways!

