ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — One person was seriously injured and one other received minor injuries after their boat crashed into a piling Thursday night.

Anne Arundel County firefighters were called out at 10:15 p.m. about a boating accident on the Magothy River near Inverness Rd. and Riverdale Rd.

A man had called 911 and said he saw a boat speed past him, before hearing the boat crash.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a boat with two people on board that had crashed into a piling.

One of the people on board had serious injuries, and a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter was called to transport the 40-year-old man.

The helicopter landed at Lake Waterford Park before taking the victim to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life threatening.

The other victim declined to go to a hospital and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is leading the investigation into what caused this crash.

