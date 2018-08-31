BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Corey Hammond, 30 of Houston, Texas, was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine.

Hammond was convicted on March 8 after a four-day trial.

Evidence at the trial showed that the defendant was part of a conspiracy to distribute kilogram quantities of cocaine. The drugs were moved from Houston to Baltimore by vehicles equipped with hidden compartments, or “traps”.

According to the testimony at trial, law enforcement intercepted phone calls and text messages where Hammond discussed drug transactions. The intercepted calls and texts played at trial established that Hammond communicated in code with his co-conspirators.

They talked about the amounts and payment for cocaine.

One text message indicated payment of $256,000 for 8 kilograms.

Hammond took the state at trial and falsely testified that he was selling car parts. Evidence at the trial established the quantity of the cocaine being between 15-50 kilograms.

