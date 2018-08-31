HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A body has been recovered as the search continues following flooding in Harford County. Maryland State Police say several victims may have been swept away by fast-moving floodwaters Friday night.

The search for a second victim has been suspended until Sunday.

The body that was recovered has been identified as 67-year-old Daniel Samis of Abingdon, Md.

They say around 6 p.m. a car got stuck on Route 136 and James Run Road. Police say one person was in the car were trapped in raging water on a bridge.

According to witness accounts, at about 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Route 136 and James Run, a vehicle with someone inside became disabled on the Broad Run Bridge due to rushing water that had submerged the vehicle up to its roof. A truck with a man and a woman pulled up to the scene and attempted to assist.

“A woman inside of the truck got out and tried to assist the people inside the vehicle. She was subsequently swept over the bridge by high water,” says Ron Snyder with Maryland State Police.

The woman and a man from the truck retrieved a rope and tried to assist the motorist in the vehicle on the bridge. At some point, the woman trying to assist fell and the man with her helped her up only for her to fall again before being swept over the bridge and into the rushing water of Broad Run.

The driver of the truck was able to drive to an adjacent quarry in search of the woman and then sought assistance from those in the area, who called 911.

As a witness was on the phone with the 911 operator, he saw the disabled car go over the side of the bridge and get swept down the body of Broad Run.

A vehicle was located later in the evening about a quarter of a mile from the scene, but high water conditions made it initially too difficult to confirm whether it was the vehicle from the bridge and whether any of the potential victims were inside of it.

Fire officials reported at least 25 swift water rescues across the county. First responders from surrounding areas and even Pennsylvania were called in to help.

UPDATE: The latest update states that after further investigations, including interviews with the witnesses and the victim’s next of kin, it is now believed that there was likely only one person in the sedan at the time it went over the bridge.

The search for the Good Samaritan woman who was also swept away continues at this time.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman declared a state of emergency in Harford County due to a flood event that began Friday night.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted out his concern toward Harford County early Saturday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.

