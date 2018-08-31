PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Can’t get enough Chick-fil-A nuggets? The company is giving them away FREE to customers who create or sign into their Chick-fil-A One™ account with the Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

The giveaway is available from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29 at restaurants nationwide.

The offer is good for fried or grilled chicken nuggets.

Because every day is a good day for Nuggets, don't you think? — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 22, 2018

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program.

The Chick-fil-A App launched in 2016 and rose to the number one spot in the iTunes App Store only a few hours after the app was announced. The Chick-fil-A App is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook