BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Maryland through midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford, Prince George’s counties and Baltimore city are areas under watch.

Thunderstorms are expected Friday, some of which could produce heavy rains.

High rainfall rates could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

