BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are giving away two tickets to their home-opener game against the Buffalo Bills, two pregame sideline passes, and a jersey signed by Hayden Hurst.
All you have to do is correctly predict the opening 53-man roster. The deadline to submit entries is 12 p.m. Friday, August 31.
Each participant is only able to submit one roster. In the case of a tie, the person who submitted their roster first will be declared the winner.
The game will be played on Sunday, September 9 and will be broadcast right here on WJZ.
You can enter the contest here.
