  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are giving away two tickets to their home-opener game against the Buffalo Bills, two pregame sideline passes, and a jersey signed by Hayden Hurst.

All you have to do is correctly predict the opening 53-man roster. The deadline to submit entries is 12 p.m. Friday, August 31.

Each participant is only able to submit one roster. In the case of a tie, the person who submitted their roster first will be declared the winner.

The game will be played on Sunday, September 9 and will be broadcast right here on WJZ.

You can enter the contest here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s