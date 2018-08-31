BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are giving away two tickets to their home-opener game against the Buffalo Bills, two pregame sideline passes, and a jersey signed by Hayden Hurst.

All you have to do is correctly predict the opening 53-man roster. The deadline to submit entries is 12 p.m. Friday, August 31.

Each participant is only able to submit one roster. In the case of a tie, the person who submitted their roster first will be declared the winner.

It's your last chance to predict the team!

Get your picks in for a chance to win tickets to the home opener: https://t.co/cKBnZ80dyc pic.twitter.com/0Q3x2ZOLfh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2018

The game will be played on Sunday, September 9 and will be broadcast right here on WJZ.

You can enter the contest here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook