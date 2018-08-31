BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A local hairstylist has organized a free back-to-school hair day where boys and girls will be able to get their hair done for free.

The event will be held on Labor Day, the day before many Maryland students return to school.

Stylist Courtney Epps organized the event and enlisted the help of other hair professionals from the region and as far away as Atlanta.

“We realize with the economy today, people need help,” Epps said. “We just want to make sure that on the first day of school that children are well groomed and able to be alert and pay attention to the schooling and not what they look like.”

Even though this is a free event, parents are required to wash and blow-dry their children’s hair before they arrive on Monday.

Participants need to RSVP for the event that runs from 8 a.m. – noon at Family Life Global Ministries. The address is 2320 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, Md. 21217

“I have three children of my own, so I know how expensive children can be. When you are just trying to work to take care of youR family, sometimes you need that extra help,” Epps said.

To reserve a spot, contact Epps at 443-278-5300.

