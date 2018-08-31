BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man with a previous rape conviction has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 sexual assault.

Eron Johnson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of second-degree assault and first-degree sex offense earlier this year.

According to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, Johnson was on parole for a 2001 conviction of second-degree rape at the time of the 2017 crime.

He was found guilty of sexual assault that happened on April 27, 2017 at Old Town Mall.

Police arrived on scene after a passerby heard a woman’s cries and called 911. Responding officers saw Johnson running away from the victim. They chased after him and took him into custody.

The victim said she was sexually assaulted by Johnson, who had approached her and asked, “Are you trying to make some money?”

When she refused, the victim said Johnson dragged her into an abandoned store, threatened her, and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman tried to get away, but Johnson pulled out a knife and put it to her throat, before threatening to punch her in the face.

The victim said Johnson then dragged her back into the store and sexually assaulted her again.

When officers searched Johnson, they found the knife the victim had described.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook