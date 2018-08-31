HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — At least two, possibly three people have reportedly swept away in flood water off of Calvary Road at James Run Road.

Crews have transitioned to recovery mode, and released other emergency units for other emergencies throughout the area.

UPDATE: Crews are suspending rescue operations, they are requesting DNR to assist with recovery. At least 2-3 subjects are currently missing.

Harford Fire has also reported flood waters have trapped people in their vehicles off of Philadelphia Road in the area of S. Stepney Road.