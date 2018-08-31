WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning Issued In Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Baltimore City Until 1:45 A.M.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs

HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — At least two, possibly three people have reportedly swept away in flood water off of Calvary Road at James Run Road.

Crews have transitioned to recovery mode, and released other emergency units for other emergencies throughout the area.

UPDATE: Crews are suspending rescue operations, they are requesting DNR to assist with recovery. At least 2-3 subjects are currently missing.

Harford Fire has also reported flood waters have trapped people in their vehicles off of Philadelphia Road in the area of S. Stepney Road.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s