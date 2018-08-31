BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for the person who murdered an 83-year-old woman in her apartment.

Dorothy Mae Neal was found unresponsive in her apartment on Wednesday. She was pronounced dead Thursday morning after being taken to a local hospital.

Neal was found after a concerned neighbor called police after not seeing her for a couple of days.

Responding officers found Neal in her apartment in the 2300 block of Winchester St. Police say she was unresponsive and suffered injuries from an apparent assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. If your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $4000.00.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

