OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Summer is coming to a close and thousands will be celebrating the final holiday of the season in Ocean City this weekend.

This is the second year Maryland students have been able to enjoy an extra week of summer with school starting after Labor Day. It has also made a huge difference for Ocean City.

“It went fast, I mean summer should get a speeding ticket because it flew by,” said Danny Robinson, owner of Backshore Brewing Co.

For many families this weekend is the end of their vacation leading into the start of school.

“I’m just trying to have fun and spend time with my family,” 7-year-old Kaelyn said.

Ocean City welcomes more than 4 million visitors during their busy summer season. A destination spot that relies on good weather.

“We live and die by the sunshine, so as long as the sun is out, most of our seating is out on the decks,” Robinson added.

It’s a family destination that survives on tourism dollars.

The Jolly Roger Amusement Park shuts down their water park and several major rides at the end of the summer, and many businesses close up completely, operating for just three months a year.

“It’s all about the weather here in Ocean City,” said Dean Langrall, Jolly Roger director of sales. “We had some delightful weather starting around the end of July and into the first of August, and I think it’s paid off.”

100 days to indulge with a bonus weekend for Maryland families.

“All the other people from Pennsylvania, West Virginia they’re all back to school, but Maryland’s not,” said Brittany Nigh, who is visiting Ocean City.

“It’s truly looking at school as being part of the fall,” added visitor Bill Patterson. “Going after Labor Day means we get to enjoy summer all the way through the holiday weekend.”

50 percent of OC’s visitors come during this three-month Summer period.

