BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of two separate road rage incidents back in August on I-895 and I-95.

Jamal Norton has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and nine related charges.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police and Maryland State Police brought these charges against Norton for a road rage shooting and another road rage incident on August 6.

Police say the first road rage incident was a shooting that happened on I-895 near the Potee St. exit.

Responding officers found a driver who had been shot. They began treating the victim, who was taken to a local hospital and released later that evening.

Shortly after that shooting, MSP got a call from a man who said another driver had pointed a gun at him while they were driving on I-95 in Howard County. No shots were fired.

MDTA Police and MSP investigators worked together to determine Norton was responsible for both road rage incidents.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook