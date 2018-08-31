BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for leaving a gun where a minor could gain access after an autopsy determined a Baltimore County toddler died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Tye Ryder Flint, who would have turned three years old next month, was pronounced dead just before 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Flint’s mother had called 911 just after 3 a.m. Officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of Bero Rd. to find Flint in cardiac arrest.

First responders tried to save Flint, but he was later pronounced dead at St. Agnes Hospital.

Officers immediately began investigating, and found that Shaquiel Malquan Griffin was staying in the spare bedroom.

Police say Griffin had concealed a loaded handgun in the room, and in the middle of the night, Flint left his mother’s room and went into the spare bedroom while everyone was sleeping.

Flint then found the gun and pulled the trigger. The bullet struck him in the head.

Griffin found the gun and fled the scene before police arrived, He was later arrested and charged with leaving a firearm where a minor could gain access, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm by a person with a previous felony conviction, and involuntary manslaughter.

He also also had open warrants in both Baltimore County and Baltimore City at the time of his arrest. He remains held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center following a bail review hearing.

