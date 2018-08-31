BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Paying attention to monthly U.S. jobs reports, and curious what they mean for local workers? Here’s how the current employment market looks across industries in Baltimore.

Computer software, one of the top industries in which the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has consistently reported positive job growth in recent months, was also among the top industries hiring last month in Charm City.

Health care and hospitals ranked first in the city last month, followed by computer software and hardware, recruiting and staffing, retail, and education and schools, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.

If you’re a registered nurse, you’ll find plenty of opportunities for hiring and advancement in Baltimore. Registered nurses represented the position most in demand on the hiring market last month, with sales associates, retail representatives, shift managers, and general dentists filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.

Many of the city’s top industries reflect national trends; one is unique to the area. Of the five industries recruiting the most workers in Baltimore last month, health care, computer software, recruiting, and retail were in the top five nationwide; education ranked fifth in Baltimore but ninth across the U.S.

However, differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in Baltimore differ from patterns in other parts of the country. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in internet tech, accounting and law, real estate, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in only one of those industries—recruiting and staffing—are also rated highest among those hiring this month in Baltimore.

Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Baltimore-based utilities companies an average overall rating of 3.69 out of five stars in the city; local educational institutions and travel and tourism companies receive an average rating of 3.68 stars, and recruiting companies around 3.66 stars.

Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.

Hospitals and health care companies like LifeBridge Health, University of Maryland Medical, and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore are looking for large numbers of registered nurses, retail representatives, and general dentists. Utilities companies like Exelon Corporation, Republic Services, and Danfoss International are currently bringing on truck drivers, sales representatives, and key account managers.

