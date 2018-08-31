  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TGIF!

The Labor Day Holiday long weekend is here. It will cool off with only the low 80’s expected this day. And the weekend forecast still is not perfect, but in our favor. No real stress on this Friday as it should be. Ranking the days of the weekend 1 through 3, weather-wise, it would look like this;

3-Saturday

2-Sunday

1-Monday

And Saturday will not be all that half bad.

However you choose to spend your weekend make sure some “me time” is on the top of the list if possible, and have a safe and fun one. And remember just because it is Labor Day does not mean that Summer is over. It ain’t closing time yet, and we are still a couple of weeks away from last call! Yes Chuck Thompson the beer is still cold!

MB!

