BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland kids are getting back to school soon, and some elementary schools are giving students a chance to get to know their new surroundings before they get there.

While the first day’s not until Tuesday, it’s a big day at Hampstead Hill Academy.

“Today is our annual meet your teachers event. It’s an opportunity for parents and students to meet your teachers and get the jitters out,” Hampstead Hills Academy principal Matthew Hornbeck said.

It’s a time to meet the kids, and their favorite toy, or give the students a chance to not feel overwhelmed on that big first day.

Parents liked seeing this about being kind, safe and respectful.

“It’s just a lot more chaotic in schools where they don’t have a meet your teacher. It kind of all happens at the same time, they’re meeting me, being dropped off, putting their stuff away, and it’s a lot more chaotic for the kids,” Morgan Klenk, a teacher, said.

