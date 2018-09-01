  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a reported shooting from Friday night.

At around 11:32 p.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting.

They found a 41-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This story is developing.

