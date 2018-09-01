BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting was reported Saturday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue at around 5:11 p.m. Saturday evening for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators, so no suspect information is known at this time.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

