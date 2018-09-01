  • WJZ 13On Air

QUEEN ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company released a statement that their assistant fire chief has died in the line of duty.

Assistant Fire Chief Daniel “Danny” Lister was operating on the scene of a motor vehicle collision with multiple entrapped patients on Maryland Route 404 at Old Queen Anne Road and suffered a medical emergency.

The Queens Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company said that after the emergency, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Chief Lister died at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Easton.

Local law enforcement and fire departments reached out to express their condolences via Twitter:

Gov. Larry Hogan also expressed his condolences, and announced he has ordered flags to fly at half staff until he is laid to rest.

