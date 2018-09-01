COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins squared off with the Texas Longhorns in their season opener and first game since the death of Jordan McNair.

The game started with a moment of silence for McNair, and Maryland players wore a #79 sticker on their helmet.

On the Terps first offensive play, they took the field with only 10 players, leaving an open spot on the offensive line in honor of McNair.

After a lengthy weather delay, the Terps went on to stun the Longhorns, coming out on top 34-29.

