OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City will be packed this weekend for Labor Day holiday. For many families, it’s their last vacation before the school year starts.

Sandy Gillis is sharing her knowledge of Ocean City in a walking tour.

Foodie tours happen throughout the year, often featuring new locations. Gillis guides her guests through the coastal town to learn about the city’s vibrant history and sample the delicious food.

“Trying to introduce guests to new places they haven’t tried before, unique things to eat, and information about Ocean City they didn’t already know,” Gillis, Ocean City Foodie Tour creator, said.

It’s not just the tourists who sign up.

“I have known and been here for probably twenty years, and I never knew the information she has provided and I have a long history here,” said Ocean City resident Beth Evans Truitt.

A passionate local, Gillis enjoys showing off this iconic destination.

“Get a backstage view of things you probably wouldn’t normally find, it’s not just the popular places people already know, it’s the little hidden gems you may not have known were there,” Gillis said.

The Ocean City Foodie tours started in June and offer people a different way to experience this resort town.

“Get a great sampling of the food, it’s a walking tour, get to experience the weather and tourism. It’s a beautiful place to be,” Truitt said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook