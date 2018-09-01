BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik was being treated at Maryland Shock Trauma Center, the hospital confirmed.

Vedvik, a kicker and punter from Norway was placed on the team’s reserve injury list Sunday.

A statement from the Ravens from media representative Tom Valente:

“We are aware that Kaare is being treated for head wounds and we are monitoring the situation.”

Our media partner’s The Baltimore Sun reported that Vedvik was listed in stable condition at Shock Trauma on Saturday afternoon, the hospital said.

When officers arrived in the area of the 2000 block of Boone St they found the victim, identified as Kaare Vedvik. He was suffering from upper body injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital, which we now know to be the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, for treatment.

At this time, BPD has not confirmed how his injuries occurred, but they are not life-threatening at this time.