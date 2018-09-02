  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMScandal
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of Maryland restaurants are showing their love for first responders by delivering them meals on Labor Day.

All the Olive Garden locations in Maryland are set to deliver meals to first reponders, including the following locations: Bowie, Easton, Elkton, Frederick, Hagerstown, Laurel, Owings Mills, Salisbury, Waldorf, and Westminster.

For the 17th consecutive year, Olive Garden restaurants across the country will be delivering a free “thank you” lunch to first responders.

This is their way to “give back to those who protect and serve each and every day.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s