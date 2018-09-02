BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of Maryland restaurants are showing their love for first responders by delivering them meals on Labor Day.

All the Olive Garden locations in Maryland are set to deliver meals to first reponders, including the following locations: Bowie, Easton, Elkton, Frederick, Hagerstown, Laurel, Owings Mills, Salisbury, Waldorf, and Westminster.

For the 17th consecutive year, Olive Garden restaurants across the country will be delivering a free “thank you” lunch to first responders.

This is their way to “give back to those who protect and serve each and every day.”

