BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on scene of a drowning at the Gunpowder Falls State Park.

The drowning happened in the Gunpowder River near the CSX railway near Jones Rd., according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.

Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company, Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company, Middle River, Perry Hall and Back River Neck are assisting.

The victim reportedly suffered a cardiac incident.

