HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Howard County.

The Howard County Police Department reports the crash happened in Jessup, on southbound Route 1 at Assateague Dr.

The road is closed Sunday night as officers work to clear the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook