ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in which two people died early Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Investigators say the crash took place around 12:50 a.m. on eastbound U.S Route 50 at Ridgely Avenue and involved a silver Ford Expedition that crashed into a motorcycle.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident and both the male and female victims were declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was taken into custody but charges are not known at this time.

Maryland State Police say the investigation remain ongoing.

