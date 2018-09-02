OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Rain or shine, summer or fall, one place you can always count on in Ocean City is Seacrets Distilling Company.

It’s the only distillery in Ocean City, and taking a tour gives you a chance to travel back in time.

“You are going back to the prohibition era, Dec. 4, 1933,” said Leighton Moore, owner of Seacrets.

During the tour, you learn about their process of distilling.

“Really specialize in alcohol that is flavored by nature through maceration,” Moore added “They’re welcomed to ask questions, and interact with our tour guides who are very informed on all aspects.”

A very cool part of this tour allows you to dial up the doctor on the phone to get that code to enter the speakeasy.

Make sure to also check out the prohibition antiques as you sip on their award winning spirits.

If you want to check out the distillery, they’re open year-round, and if you want specific hours, just head to their website,

