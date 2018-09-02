CRESWELL, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say two Baltimore City search divers have been flown to Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment after being injured during a dive in Harford County.

Maryland State Police spokesperson, Ron Snyder, says the divers were assisting Maryland State Police in the search for the second missing victim of Friday nights deadly floods when they were forced to immediately surface do to an unknown issue.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

The dive conditions in the quarry they are searching in Harford county are described as extremely difficult with very poor visibility.

