BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close 10 schools tomorrow due to excessive heat, according to the BCPS chief of staff.
The following schools will be closed:
- Dulaney High School
- Lansdowne High School
- Patapsco Center for Arts
- Woodlawn High School
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Dundalk Elementary School
- Campfield Early Learning Center
- Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies
BCPS confirmed the 10 non-air conditioned schools and centers will be closed for Tuesday, September 4.
They stated that all other schools and centers will open on time.
