BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close 10 schools tomorrow due to excessive heat, according to the BCPS chief of staff.

The following schools will be closed:

Dulaney High School

Lansdowne High School

Patapsco Center for Arts

Woodlawn High School

Bedford Elementary School

Berkshire Elementary School

Colgate Elementary School

Dundalk Elementary School

Campfield Early Learning Center

Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

BCPS confirmed the 10 non-air conditioned schools and centers will be closed for Tuesday, September 4.

They stated that all other schools and centers will open on time.

