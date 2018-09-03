Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close 10 schools tomorrow due to excessive heat, according to the BCPS chief of staff.

The following schools will be closed:

  • Dulaney High School
  • Lansdowne High School
  • Patapsco Center for Arts
  • Woodlawn High School
  • Bedford Elementary School
  • Berkshire Elementary School
  • Colgate Elementary School
  • Dundalk Elementary School
  • Campfield Early Learning Center
  • Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

BCPS confirmed the 10 non-air conditioned schools and centers will be closed for Tuesday, September 4.

They stated that all other schools and centers will open on time.

