SUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Two men have wounds that don’t appear to be life-threatening after a shooting in Maryland.

News outlets report that the two men were shot late Sunday at an apartment complex in Suitland, not far from Washington.

Police say the men were taken to a hospital with wounds that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Officers found the victim with wounds to their lower bodies.

