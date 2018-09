BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died after a shooting in Southern Baltimore.

At around 5:05 p.m. Monday evening, officers responded to the 3800 block of Fairhaven Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found the 24-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

