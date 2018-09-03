BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after a report of a shooting Monday.

Southeast district patrol officers responded to the 600 block of North Ellwood Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Monday, where they arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

