  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coast Guard Rescue

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A man was injured in a spear gun accident on a boat off Maryland.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the Coast Guard got a distress call about a man injured by a spear gun on a boat off Ocean City. A helicopter and two boats responded.

The helicopter got there first and sent down a rescue swimmer to provide medical care until a boat got there.

He was taken to a Coast Guard station before he was sent to a Baltimore hospital.

Further information on his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Spear guns can be used by divers to catch fish underwater.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s