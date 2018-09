BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police report a man was shot in the head and killed Monday morning.

Police say they responded to Edmondson and Lyndhurst for a report of a unresponsive person around 7:13 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook