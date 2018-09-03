BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s time to pull out the stops in the 2018 campaign. The post-Labor Day push is already happening in the Maryland race for governor.

The candidates walked parade routes in Greenbelt and Gaithersburg this weekend.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan released an ad on Labor Day and endorsements featuring comments from Marylanders who support his record on jobs and the economy.

“And I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the support and endorsement of the international association of firefighters,” Hogan is heard in the ad.

Democrat Ben Jealous talked about his own list of labor endorsements.

“I’m proud to be endorsed by the AFL-CIO and most of the unions across this state, and what they know is I’m a former member from a union family and I know strong unions make strong families,” he said. “So we’re going to go out there, we’re going to turn out the voters.”

Four unions that have traditionally backed Democrats are backing Hogan this election.

Jealous endorsements include the Maryland state education association and CWA.

The latest Gonzales poll has Hogan running 16 points ahead of Jealous.

