OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Sadly, the summer is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean Ocean City is shutting down.

The resort town also embraces the more relaxing season.

Summer may be ending, but there is still life after Labor Day in Ocean City.

The coastal town starts to wind down after the busy summer season.

“It’s kind of the locals’ special time of the year. The weather is usually still great, and the beach is still here for us to enjoy,” said Donna Abbott, director of OC tourism. “The boardwalk, most of the businesses stay open through the fall, so there’s a lot going on and it’s a relaxed pace.”

Locals, and even visitors look forward to the change in seasons and the shift in crowds.

“It’s really a great time to come down to Ocean City, because, especially with the kids being back to school, we get a little more adult time for my wife and me to enjoy the beach,” said Bill Patterson, who is visiting Ocean City.

“Fall is the better time of the year down here,” added OC visitor Elizabeth Harrison. “Temperature is right, and crowds are good.”

And while many businesses close after the summer, there are some that operate year-round.

“The off-season, which is really one of my favorite times of the year, we still will have our Speedworld go-kart track. Speedworld is the East Coast’s largest go-kart track,” said Dean Langrall, director of marketing for Jolly Roger’s.

“Here at the brewery, we’re open every weekend in the off-season, and that always stays busy,” said Danny Robinson, owner of Backstreet Brewing.

And as long as the weather cooperates, there are still plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy.

“Craft festival with Sunfest, or Beachfest, we have it all happening here in the fall,” Abbott added.

Ocean City has a full calendar of events. After the fall season, they start planning for the holiday season.

