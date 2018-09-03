HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities say they have found a body while searching for Melissa Lehew, who was swept away by flood waters Friday night. The body has not yet been identified.

The body will be taken to the Chief Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

#UPDATE @mdsp has confirmed a body was located at about 1 pm in the body of water where search efforts have taken place for Melissa Lehew since Fri. The ID of the body has not been confirmed. The body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy… — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 3, 2018

The search for Lehew was suspended Sunday after two Baltimore City search divers were flown to Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment after being injured during their dive.

The body of 67-year-old Daniel Samis, of Abingdon, was recovered previously by police.

They say around 6 p.m. a car got stuck on Route 136 and James Run Road. Police say one person was in the car were trapped in raging water on a bridge.

According to witness accounts, at about 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Route 136 and James Run, a vehicle with someone inside became disabled on the Broad Run Bridge due to rushing water that had submerged the vehicle up to its roof. A truck with a man and a woman pulled up to the scene and attempted to assist.

Lehew was swept away by flash flooding Friday night. She and her boyfriend were trying to rescue another driver trapped on a bridge, when police said the water overpowered her.

“A woman inside of the truck got out and tried to assist the people inside the vehicle. She was subsequently swept over the bridge by high water,” says Ron Snyder with Maryland State Police.

The woman and a man from the truck retrieved a rope and tried to assist the motorist in the vehicle on the bridge. At some point, the woman trying to assist fell and the man with her helped her up only for her to fall again before being swept over the bridge and into the rushing water of Broad Run.

She had been recording as her boyfriend, the driver of the truck waded in, to try and rescue the trapped driver in the car. His family said the video stops when she gets out of the truck to help, but the water was too powerful.

The driver of the truck was able to drive to an adjacent quarry in search of the woman and then sought assistance from those in the area, who called 911.

As a witness was on the phone with the 911 operator, he saw the disabled car go over the side of the bridge and get swept down the body of Broad Run.

A vehicle was located later in the evening about a quarter of a mile from the scene, but high water conditions made it initially too difficult to confirm whether it was the vehicle from the bridge and whether any of the potential victims were inside of it.

Fire officials reported at least 25 swift water rescues across the county. First responders from surrounding areas and even Pennsylvania were called in to help.

“We’re exploring all options,” said Ron Snyder with Maryland State Police. “We’re looking through the area, and we’re hoping for the best and looking for where this woman ended up.

The search started again Sunday morning and focused on a quarry near where she disappeared. A team of about 50 people started looking again at around 10 a.m., but the search was suspended later Sunday following the injuries to the two divers

