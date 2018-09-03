ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead and another person is facing charges after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Annapolis.

Investigators say the crash took place around 12:50 a.m. on eastbound U.S Route 50 at Ridgely Avenue and involved a silver Ford Expedition that crashed head-on into a motorcycle.

Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the accident and both the male and female victims were declared deceased at the scene.

The victims were identified as Donald Tyner, 56, and Janell McDougald, 45.

That SUV, Maryland State Police said, was stolen, and traveling in the wrong direction.

“Right now it’s very preliminary in the investigation. We haven’t ruled anything out at this point in time. We’re examining all factors that lead to this tragic accident,”

It is drawing attention to a surge in dangerous accidents along Route 50.

In 2013, a wrong-way driver hit a fertilizer truck head-on, triggering a chain reaction crash that seriously injured three people.

Last spring, two people died when a 22-year-old mother drove the wrong way on Rt. 50, crashing head-on into a sports car.

And just last week, four people were sent to Shock Trauma after a multi-car pileup on Rt. 50 in Talbot County.

“It’s bad. It’s getting a lot worse, lately.” Austin Rust, a driver, said.

Drivers said they have noticed the uptick in flashing lights.

“On this side of the bridge, a lot of times, especially late you know, people leaving the bars, and you know, Labor Day weekend stuff like that,” Josh Anderson, a driver, said. “It does make me nervous when I’m traveling,”

The driver in Friday’s crash has been taken into custody but not identified.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook