BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close 10 schools tomorrow due to excessive heat, according to the BCPS chief of staff.

The following schools will be closed:

Dulaney High School

Lansdowne High School

Patapsco Center for Arts

Woodlawn High School

Bedford Elementary School

Berkshire Elementary School

Colgate Elementary School

Dundalk Elementary School

Campfield Early Learning Center

Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies

BCPS confirmed the 10 non-air conditioned schools and centers will be closed for Tuesday, September 4.

They stated that all other schools and centers will open on time.

Baltimore City Schools said many of their schools, those with inadequate cooling or no air-conditioning will dismiss at times three hours early on days when the outside heat index reaches 100 degrees by 10:30 a.m. or when the inside temperature of the classrooms in most schools reaches 85 degrees.

They also said they will only do so when students cannot be relocated to cooler areas or buildings.

View the full list of Baltimore City School closure times here.

