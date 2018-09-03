BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close 10 schools tomorrow due to excessive heat, according to the BCPS chief of staff.
The following schools will be closed:
- Dulaney High School
- Lansdowne High School
- Patapsco Center for Arts
- Woodlawn High School
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Dundalk Elementary School
- Campfield Early Learning Center
- Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies
BCPS confirmed the 10 non-air conditioned schools and centers will be closed for Tuesday, September 4.
They stated that all other schools and centers will open on time.
Baltimore City Schools said many of their schools, those with inadequate cooling or no air-conditioning will dismiss at times three hours early on days when the outside heat index reaches 100 degrees by 10:30 a.m. or when the inside temperature of the classrooms in most schools reaches 85 degrees.
They also said they will only do so when students cannot be relocated to cooler areas or buildings.
View the full list of Baltimore City School closure times here.
