HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — An Ellicott City father is urging the person responsible for hitting and leaving his son to die on the side of the road to come forward.

Maksumul Hakim said his son has been at Shock Trauma for four days. Now, he’s seeking justice for his son.

“My son faces a long road to recovery and months, if not years of physical therapy,” Hakim said.

According to his father, Saief Hakim was the victim of a late night hit-and-run on August 29.

Howard County Police confirm that the driver did not stay on the scene along busy Route 40 in the area of Plumtree Drive in Ellicott City.

Authorities have no information about the car.

“He did not deserve this and I’m directly addressing the driver, please do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Hakim said.

He said his son was dog walking toward the nearby 7-Eleven when he was struck.

There is an apparent lack of evidence even with surveillance video, according to Hakim.

“They have taken all the video footage from the 7-Eleven, from McDonalds, from Boston Market and still they could not identify the exact vehicle,” Hakim said.

Hakim said his son was looking forward to starting college in the fall, instead, he is now experiencing pain.

He is now pleading to the public to help.

“I should ask him to come forward so that justice can be done,” Hakim said.