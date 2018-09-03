BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and humid start to the week and it appears it will stay this way for most of the week.

Highs will reach the low 90s until Friday when a cold front with showers will drop our readings back in the upper 70s. The greatest chance of showers will come later Thursday and on Friday morning.

Schools will be closing early or not opening at all in some cases on Tuesday due to the heat.

