  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and humid start to the week and it appears it will stay this way for most of the week.

Highs will reach the low 90s until Friday when a cold front with showers will drop our readings back in the upper 70s. The greatest chance of showers will come later Thursday and on Friday morning.

Schools will be closing early or not opening at all in some cases on Tuesday due to the heat.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s