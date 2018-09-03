SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Video shot from a helicopter shows a woman leading Texas troopers on a high-speed chase and crashing into a pickup, then taking off on foot holding a baby in a carrier.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the video Friday. The incident happened June 15 in San Antonio.

HIGH SPEED CHASE WITH BABY: Video shows a woman leading police on a high-speed chase before trying to run while carrying a baby. pic.twitter.com/9veLdofImx — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) September 3, 2018

Authorities say the woman was traveling at about 100 mph before she rear-ended the pickup that had stopped at a light. She jumped out of her SUV, grabbed the child carrier and ran.

She then climbed into another vehicle containing a woman and child. Troopers blocked the vehicle and got everyone out.

DPS says the woman was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The baby was released to Child Protective Services.

