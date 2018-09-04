Filed Under:School Closings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 10 Baltimore County Public Schools non-air conditioned schools and centers will close again Wednesday for excessive heat.

The buildings closed Wednesday include:

  • Dulaney High School
  • Lansdowne High School
  • Patapsco High School
  • Woodlawn High School
  • Bedford Elementary School
  • Berkshire Elementary School
  • Colgate Elementary School
  • Dundalk Elementary School
  • Campfield Early Learning Center
  • Catonsville Alternate Center

