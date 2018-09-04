Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 10 Baltimore County Public Schools non-air conditioned schools and centers will close again Wednesday for excessive heat.
The buildings closed Wednesday include:
- Dulaney High School
- Lansdowne High School
- Patapsco High School
- Woodlawn High School
- Bedford Elementary School
- Berkshire Elementary School
- Colgate Elementary School
- Dundalk Elementary School
- Campfield Early Learning Center
- Catonsville Alternate Center
