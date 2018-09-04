BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old woman is being treated for gunshot wounds to her body after a report of a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Westmont Court for a report of a shooting at around 8:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman, and transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

